Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

RSG stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.79. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $104.00 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

