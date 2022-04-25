Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

TSCO stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

