Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Voestalpine AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%.
Voestalpine stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.30.
Voestalpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
