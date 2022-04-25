Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Voestalpine AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Voestalpine in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.50 ($32.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.16) to €41.50 ($44.62) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Voestalpine stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

