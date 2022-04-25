Jeffrey Nodland Purchases 100,000 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,236.27).
MCB stock opened at GBX 37.99 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.49. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £66.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.
About McBride (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.