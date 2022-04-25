Jeffrey Nodland Purchases 100,000 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,236.27).

MCB stock opened at GBX 37.99 ($0.49) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.49. McBride plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.60 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £66.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Get McBride alerts:

About McBride (Get Rating)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.