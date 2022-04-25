JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

