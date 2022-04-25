JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

