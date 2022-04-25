John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

