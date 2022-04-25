John C. Roche Sells 922 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE THG traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $152.96. 314,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,797. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

