JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

SAP traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $357,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

