JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.
SAP traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 237.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $357,000.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
