JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been given a CHF 370 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 450 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 397.08.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

