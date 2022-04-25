JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $210.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.64.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $210.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.51.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,543,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

