JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target to GBX 340

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.42) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt cut Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 290 ($3.77) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

