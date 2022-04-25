JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 285

Apr 25th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group

