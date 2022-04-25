JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to GBX 285

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

