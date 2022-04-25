JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $858.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.78.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
