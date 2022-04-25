JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $11.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $858.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

