JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JARA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 97.80 ($1.25). 435,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,672. The firm has a market cap of £212.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,689.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.67. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 80.60 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.26).

Get JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.