Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $63,078.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.48. 171,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,947. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -331.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

