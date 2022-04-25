Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.750-$1.900 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $57.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after buying an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 105,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.