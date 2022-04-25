Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

About Katana Capital (Get Rating)

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

