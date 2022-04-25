KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $52.44 on Monday. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.