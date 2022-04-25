Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Market Perform

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of FHB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,105. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,062.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 697,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
