Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Market Perform

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of FHB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,105. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,062.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 697,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

