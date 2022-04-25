Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.33 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.