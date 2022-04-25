Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.33 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

