Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $50.36 on Monday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Kemper by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

