Kennametal (KMT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

