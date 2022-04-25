Kennametal (KMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will release its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,766,000 after buying an additional 161,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.