KeyCorp Comments on Global Net Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Shares of GNL opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -761.87%.

About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.