KeyCorp Comments on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SARTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $369.80 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $329.00 and a one year high of $947.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.