KeyCorp Comments on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $290.98 on Monday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

