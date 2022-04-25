KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.45.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.