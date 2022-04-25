KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $11.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.45.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.
In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Landstar System (Get Rating)
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.