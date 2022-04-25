KeyCorp Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $20.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WalkMe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

