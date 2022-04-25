KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.99 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

