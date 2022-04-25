Kforce (KFRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFRC opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

