Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.32. 12,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.