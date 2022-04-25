Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

