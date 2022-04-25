Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

