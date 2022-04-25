Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.51 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

