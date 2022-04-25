Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $27,765.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. 24,560,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

