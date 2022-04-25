Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells $27,765.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. 24,560,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,880,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
