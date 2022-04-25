Kinross Gold (K) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$12.00.

4/21/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

4/12/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a C$7.65 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of K traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,375. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$6.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

