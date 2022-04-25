Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been deceasing over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $5.25. 1,144,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 630,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

