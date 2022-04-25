Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.
