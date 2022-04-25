KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $365.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.85.

KLAC stock opened at $324.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.88. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

