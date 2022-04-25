Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

KNX stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 971.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 911,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

