Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koninklijke Vopak in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOPKY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.22) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of VOPKY opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. Koninklijke Vopak has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Koninklijke Vopak (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.