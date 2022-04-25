Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Koppers by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

