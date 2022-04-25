Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

KRNT traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,778. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,402,000 after acquiring an additional 625,255 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

