Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Chegg has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chegg and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -0.19% 8.17% 3.31% Kuke Music -18.69% -1.47% -1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chegg and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 9 3 0 2.25 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg currently has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 149.31%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chegg and Kuke Music’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $776.27 million 4.36 -$1.46 million ($0.09) -297.08 Kuke Music $47.39 million 2.25 -$9.02 million ($0.31) -11.64

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Kuke Music on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math Solver services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community; and Thinkful, a skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services. The company also provides other services, such as Chegg Life, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Internships; provides personal and professional development skills training; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

