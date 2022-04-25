Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.04 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

