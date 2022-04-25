Kurt Camilleri Sells 5,858 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kurt Camilleri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14.

NYSE:BKR traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,661. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,552,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

