Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.62.

Shares of LH opened at $268.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.78 and a 200-day moving average of $279.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $256.81 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

