Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

