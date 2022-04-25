Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $463.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

